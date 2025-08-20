Lack of hydrogen infra hurdle in expanding green public transport: Gadkari

Shortage of hydrogen filling stations and the lack of transportation infrastructure for the fuel are major challenges in expanding the green public transport network, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Wednesday.

“In the coming days, green public transport is our future. Hydrogen buses are currently running on routes such as Delhi–Agra, Pune–Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram–Kochi. However, the biggest problem is the hydrogen filling stations and transport of hydrogen in which there needs to be a lot of work done,” he said while addressing the 24th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in New Delhi.