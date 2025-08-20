Home / Industry / News / Lack of hydrogen infra hurdle in expanding green public transport: Gadkari

Lack of hydrogen infra hurdle in expanding green public transport: Gadkari

The minister suggested that municipal waste could be converted to green hydrogen to make it cheaper and more viable

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
He also said India must strive to become energy self-sufficient, moving from being a net importer to a net exporter of energy. | (Photo:PTI)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shortage of hydrogen filling stations and the lack of transportation infrastructure for the fuel are major challenges in expanding the green public transport network, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Wednesday.
 
“In the coming days, green public transport is our future. Hydrogen buses are currently running on routes such as Delhi–Agra, Pune–Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram–Kochi. However, the biggest problem is the hydrogen filling stations and transport of hydrogen in which there needs to be a lot of work done,” he said while addressing the 24th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in New Delhi.
 
Gadkari underlined the need to shift away from private vehicles by offering airline-like facilities in public transport at lower costs. He cited the example of Nagpur’s flash-charging electric bus system, which he said is more comfortable and cheaper than diesel-fuelled buses.
 
The minister suggested that municipal waste could be converted to green hydrogen to make it cheaper and more viable. Gadkari also stressed that building “smart villages” is as important as developing smart cities. Deploying new technologies in critical areas like water, land, and forests can ensure rural growth along with creation of employment opportunities, he said.
 
He also said India must strive to become energy self-sufficient, moving from being a net importer to a net exporter of energy. While traditional power companies are under financial stress, the expansion of solar energy and nuclear power could help strengthen the sector, he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investors put $1 billion into real-money gaming firms between 2020 and 2024

Indian retail sector to reach $1.93 trn by 2030: Deloitte-FICCI report

Real-money gaming dealt a losing hand as crackdown follows ₹20,000 cr blow

EPWA urges PMO to reconsider ban on real money games, seeks framework

Exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37% in July: Govt

Topics :Nitin GadkariPublic TransportGreen energyClean fuel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story