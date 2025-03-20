JioStar brings Brand Spotlight to linear TV this IPL to engage advertisers

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), will extend its Brand Spotlight initiative to linear TV to showcase select brand commercials during the first six overs of an IPL match.

Through Brand Spotlight, JioStar aims to boost advertiser engagement during the tournament, starting March 22, as per its release. Brands such as My11Circle, Campa Energy, Google Pay, Birla Opus, PokerBaazi, PhonePe, Sprite, Dream11, Campa, TVS, Asian Paints, MRF, Joy Consumer Products, and CaratLane will be featured under this initiative.

Last year, JioCinema, the official streaming platform of IPL 2024, had started this initiative.

“With Brand Spotlight, JioStar is creating a ‘Super Bowl moment’ for Indian advertising, setting a new benchmark in high-impact, appointment-based advertising that captures the nation’s attention from the very first ball,” the media giant said in a statement. Ishan Chatterjee, chief business officer, sports revenue, SMB (small and medium business) and creator, JioStar, said that Brand Spotlight will place brands at centre stage. “At JioStar, we are offering exclusive opportunities across TV and digital, enabling advertisers to turn campaigns into cultural moments that resonate far beyond the first ball,” he added. The company further stated that JioHotstar, the combined OTT platform of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, will feature a Brand Spotlight content tray, where brand leaders and creative teams can share insights into their IPL campaigns.