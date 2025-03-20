Home / Industry / News / India preferred partner in global tech ecosystem: Nasscom prez Nambiar

India preferred partner in global tech ecosystem: Nasscom prez Nambiar

Nambiar noted that the world is experiencing a global technological shift, which has created a rising demand for a high-quality talent base to meet challenges and opportunities of this new landscape

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom
Rajesh Nambiar was speaking at the IT industry body's Global Confluence 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Technology is shaping economies more profoundly than ever before, Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar said on Thursday as he outlined India's strengths as a global talent hub which positions it as a preferred partner in the global technological ecosystem.

Nambiar was speaking at the IT industry body's Global Confluence 2025 here.

"Today, the world is in a bit of an inflection point than ever before. Some of the technologies are actually playing a lot more influence on the economic models that we are seeing in the country," he said.

Nambiar noted that the world is experiencing a global technological shift, which has created a rising demand for a high-quality talent base to meet the challenges and opportunities of this new landscape.

There is no industry or country that is growing without technology playing a leading role. All of them have always been driven by technology to some extent, he said.

"A country like India continues to be a partner of choice for the global technological ecosystem," he said.

Also Read

India's 'AI for All' mantra backed by concrete action: MoS Jitin Prasada

Nasscom, other bodies oppose DPDP Rules on cross-border data transfer ban

Indian IT sector may see low single-digit growth in FY25: Nasscom

US market a 'wild card' for Indian IT: Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiar

India's tech sector FY25 revenue to grow 5.1% to $282.6 billion: Nasscom

The IT industry is projected to close FY25 with a valuation of approximately $283 billion and is expected to surpass $300 billion in the following year, he stated. He also acknowledged the digital economy's contribution to GDP, which is anticipated to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

India's unmatched technology talent pool stands out as one of its key competitive advantages, he remarked.

"This industry employs roughly about 5.8 million people as of today and it continues to grow. We are 28 per cent of the global STEM talent market worldwide. 23 per cent of the software engineering talent is housed in India," he pointed out.

Another point that makes India an important partner in the broader global tech ecosystem is its thriving startup and innovation ecosystem, Nambiar further said.

With over 34,000 technology startups and 3,600 deep tech startups, the nation's fundamentals are strong, and technologies such as AI and quantum computing are well-established, he said.

"The third one is around the very strong digital infrastructure. It is a critical component of what the digital economy depends on and how the economy grows over a period of time," Nambiar said.

GCCs, which are growing rapidly, are another positive aspect, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian 5G users to grow to 770 mn by 2028, avg data use at 40 GB: Nokia

India's energy security hampered by years of coal backlash, misses targets

Govt recommends 12% provisional safeguard duty on select steel items

Mumbai's iconic Laxmi Nivas bungalow gets new owner; sold for Rs 276 cr

Need safeguards before raising FDI limit to 100% in insurance: Parl Panel

Topics :Nasscomglobal technologyglobal technology industrytechnology industry

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story