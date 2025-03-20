Home / Industry / News / 5G traffic rises 3x in India due to fixed wireless access boom: Nokia

5G traffic rises 3x in India due to fixed wireless access boom: Nokia

5G users more than doubled to 290 million in 2024, set to rise to 770 million by 2028

5G network, satellite
The report said India had 290 million 5G users in 2024, more than double the 131 million at the end of 2023
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fixed wireless access (FWA) or home broadband is driving the massive surge in 5G data traffic in India, which tripled in 2024, as 4G growth declines, Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia said on Thursday. In its annual India Mobile Broadband Index report, Nokia said data consumption of 5G FWA users is 12 times that of mobile data users.
 
With 5G FWA making up 25 per cent of overall 5G data, the findings further solidify FWA as the only major segment where 5G can be quickly monetised by telcos. Together, Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber control 60 per cent of the home broadband market share, analysts have said.
 
FWA delivers high-speed internet using wireless signals instead of traditional wired infrastructure like fibre or cable. A dedicated customer premises equipment, such as a fixed outdoor antenna or an indoor router, picks up signals from nearby mobile towers and converts them into Wi-Fi or Ethernet.
 
On average, 5G users guzzle up to 40 GB of data per month. Consequently, 5G data traffic contributed 35.5 per cent of all network traffic as of end-2024, while in metro cities, it made up 43 per cent of all data traffic. Consequently, Nokia believes 5G will surpass 4G by the first quarter of 2026.
 
Rising fast
 
The report said India had 290 million 5G users in 2024, more than double the 131 million at the end of 2023. The figure is set to rise to 770 million by 2028, with 120 million additions annually. This is also due to active 5G devices doubling in 2024 to reach 271 million.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea explores partnership with Musk's Starlink after Airtel, Jio

Ericsson, Airtel, Volvo partner to research 5G digital twin tech, AI

Airtel, Reliance Jio scale back 5G expansion amid lower network investment

Samsung launches Galaxy F06 affordable 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs

By end of 2026, entire country will operate exclusively on 5G: Piyush Goyal

 
"Nearly four out of five smartphones replaced in 2024 were 5G capable. This is expected to rise to 90 per cent in 2025," said Sandeep Saxena, head of technology and solutions, mobile networks, at Nokia.
 
As a result of industry-wide trends, the average monthly data traffic per user also surged by 14 per cent year-on-year in 2024, reaching 27.5 gigabytes (GB) per user, making India among the top countries globally in terms of data usage. Data usage has surged in recent years, maintaining a compounded annual growth rate of 19.5 per cent.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian firms seek technical help from Dutch Royal IHC for deep-sea mining

India preferred partner in global tech ecosystem: Nasscom prez Nambiar

Indian 5G users to grow to 770 mn by 2028, avg data use at 40 GB: Nokia

India's energy security hampered by years of coal backlash, misses targets

Govt recommends 12% provisional safeguard duty on select steel items

Topics :Nokia5G technologybroadband

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story