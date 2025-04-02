JNPA sees 13.55% rise in container traffic, handles 730K TEUs in FY25

Country's premier container port JNPA on Wednesday reported a 13.55 per cent growth in container traffic at 73.01 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) in the just-concluded fiscal compared to 64.30 lakh TEUs in the April-March period of 2023-24.

It also said Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) achieved record handling of 222,201 TEUs and 2.27 million TEUs in March 2025 and FY 2025, respectively, and added that the Terminal started Phase-2 operations from February 5 this year.

APM Terminals once again retained a 2-million TEUs terminal position by handling 2.08 million TEUs, it stated.

"JNPA's record handling of 7.3 million TEUs in FY 2024-25 reflects its evolution as a model port, setting benchmarks in efficiency, sustainability, and global competitiveness. As a frontrunner in port-led development, JNPA's terminal operators continue to integrate cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, ensuring seamless trade facilitation," said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA.