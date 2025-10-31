Home / Industry / News / JW Marriott to debut in Bengaluru's Electronic City with ₹3,500 cr plan

JW Marriott to debut in Bengaluru's Electronic City with ₹3,500 cr plan

Aratt One World and Marriott International will jointly develop a JW Marriott in Bengaluru's Electronic City with a Rs 3,500 crore investment; the luxury hotel opens in 2030

JW Marriott
Bengaluru-based developer Aratt has delivered 37 projects spanning more than 20 million square feet, with an additional 5 million square feet under development.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Google
Aratt One World and Marriott International have inked a Rs 3,500 crore deal to bring a JW Marriott hotel to Bengaluru’s Electronic City, expanding the brand’s luxury presence in the city. Slated to open in 2030, the hotel will rise on a four-acre site and target both business and leisure travellers.
 
In the first phase, the project will see an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The upcoming JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru Electronic City will have 370 guestrooms and suites, specialty dining options, a lobby lounge, rooftop bar, and the JW Market.
 
Marriott strengthens luxury presence in India’s tech hub
 
“This signing reaffirms our commitment to the future of luxury and hospitality in Bengaluru, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Aratt One World on this remarkable project, which is set to redefine the travel experience for discerning guests visiting this dynamic and vibrant city,” said Kiran Andicot, senior vice-president, South Asia, Marriott International.
 
“Thoughtfully crafted to meet the aspirations of the next generation of luxury travellers, we are delighted to strengthen our presence in Bengaluru with the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru Electronic City, especially in the luxury segment, at a time when the country’s growing appetite for high-end travel continues to drive demand for global hospitality brands,” he added.
 
Luxury amenities to include Spa by JW and expansive banqueting space
 
Additional leisure and recreation offerings are set to include the brand’s signature Spa by JW, a fitness centre, and a swimming pool. The hotel will feature 3,480 square metres of flexible banqueting space, including a large outdoor lawn suited for both intimate and large-scale social and corporate events.
 
Marriott International, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, oversees a portfolio of more than 9,600 properties across over 30 brands in 143 countries and territories. The company operates, franchises, and licenses hotels, residences, timeshare properties, and other lodging offerings worldwide.
 
Aratt expands footprint with landmark luxury development
 
Bengaluru-based developer Aratt has delivered 37 projects spanning more than 20 million square feet, with an additional 5 million square feet under development.
 

Topics :JW MariottHotel industryHospitality industry

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

