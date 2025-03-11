Home / Industry / News / Centre to support food processing industry with slew of schemes: Official

Centre to support food processing industry with slew of schemes: Official

Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Subrata Gupta, said that a lot of food, particularly fruits and vegetables, go to waste for not being processed to increase their shelf life

processed food
ministry is supporting the sector with a slew of schemes for micro, medium and large units | Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has drawn up a slew of schemes, in the form of subsidies, to support the food processing industry, from micro to large units, a senior official said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Subrata Gupta, said that a lot of food, particularly fruits and vegetables, go to waste for not being processed to increase their shelf life.

"On an average, processing of food in various sectors is only around 10 per cent. This is a matter of concern. There is a need to process and preserve food to curb wastage," Gupta said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here on Monday night.

The ministry is supporting the sector with a slew of schemes for micro, medium and large units, he said.

"There is a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs to invest in the food processing sector," Gupta added.

The central government has also set aside an amount of Rs 400 crore for the small and medium food processing units, he said.

Also Read

Govt to streamline regulatory framework for bakery-confectionery industry

Food processing sector attracts $368.37 mn FDI till Sep FY25: Govt tells LS

Food processing ministry to take up concern on GST with Council: Paswan

Govt undertook many reforms for food processing sector growth: PM Modi

Hitachi Energy slips 3% after launching QIP at floor price of Rs 12,112.5

The official said large units need to be supported for establishing the presence in overseas markets.

Joint secretary with the ministry, D Praveen, said the government has devised tailor-made schemes for micro entrepreneurs.

He said seed capital is provided to self-help groups (SHGs) for setting up micro units.

"In West Bengal, 50 projects in the small and medium sector will be given support in the form of subsidy by the Centre," he said.

The ministry will also organise the World Food India exhibition in Delhi in September to showcase the food processing sector of the country, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Run freight like passenger svcs, diversify beyond coal, cement: Parl panel

Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

Premium

Perfios acquires debt recovery platform, second acquisition in a month

Premium

Over 2 million AI jobs in India with a 1 million talent gap: Bain & Company

Focus on automatic train protection system: Parl committee to Railways

Topics :India's food processing sectorFood processing sectorfood processing

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story