New quality norms for steel parts may hurt small manufacturers: Think tank

India faces the risk of widespread shutdowns of small manufacturing firms and job losses as the import of steel fasteners—including nuts, bolts, and screws—may come to a halt due to the implementation of quality control orders (QCOs) from next week, a Delhi-based think tank said on Wednesday.

Steel fasteners are critical for stability, durability, and safety across various industrial sectors, including automobiles, construction, electronics, machinery and equipment manufacturing, railways, and defence.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), from March 20, the import of steel fasteners will stop as no foreign manufacturers have been approved under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification process, creating uncertainty and supply chain bottlenecks.

GTRI noted that India relies heavily on specialised imported fasteners for critical applications in industries such as automobiles, aerospace, electronics, and defence. Their sudden unavailability could disrupt production.

QCOs are government directives aimed at ensuring product quality, protecting human, animal, and plant health, and preventing deceptive practices. These orders, issued by government departments in consultation with the BIS, are mandatory for both foreign and domestic manufacturers. This means manufacturers and importers must comply with specific standards and obtain BIS certification.

In this case, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued the QCO in September, and it will be implemented in phases. From March 20, the order will apply to all imports and large firms, while for small and micro firms, it will take effect on June 20 and September 20, respectively.

India produces standard fasteners but depends on imports for high-end fasteners, which will now be unavailable. In 2024, India’s global imports of steel fasteners amounted to $1.1 billion, according to GTRI data. Of this, China accounted for the largest share at $306 million, followed by Japan ($127 million), South Korea ($111 million), Germany ($107 million), the United States ($104 million), Thailand ($78 million), and Singapore ($63 million).

“The cumbersome BIS approval process discourages foreign manufacturers from registering due to complex procedures and low trade volumes, leading to critical shortages. Additionally, customs clearance delays caused by confusion over HS Code classifications will add to costs and inefficiencies, impacting businesses already struggling with supply chain disruptions,” GTRI said.

The think tank warned that the QCO could lead to widespread shutdowns of small manufacturing firms that may struggle to obtain certification, resulting in job losses and industrial stagnation.

GTRI suggested that the government reconsider the QCO and adopt a more pragmatic approach, such as mutual recognition of international certifications or phased regulatory adjustments, to balance quality control with industry needs.