Riyadh Air plans to expand, eyes partnership with Air India and IndiGo

New Saudi Arabian airline, Riyadh Air is set to begin operations this year and is looking at possible partnerships with Air India and IndiGo to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Speaking on Wednesday, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said the Indian subcontinent is “super important” for the airline. He confirmed that the airline is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to add extra wide-body planes, such as B777Xs and A350-1000s, to its fleet.

The airline plans to start with a fleet of 60 narrow-body A321 neos and 72 wide-body B787-9 Dreamliners. It aims to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 global destinations by 2030.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. Last year, around 1.5 million tourists from India visited Saudi Arabia, and the numbers are increasing.

Riyadh Air has ambitious expansion plans and will operate a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft to serve its passengers efficiently. In 2024, Riyadh Air and Delta Air Lines agreed to work together to offer flights between the US and Saudi Arabia.

In March last year, Riyadh Air and the national airline, Saudia, ordered 78 planes from Boeing, with the option to buy 43 more.

Saudi’s aim to grow economy beyond oil

Saudi Arabia has created Riyadh Air as part of its strategy to diversify the economy beyond oil and position itself as a global aviation hub. The initiative aligns with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to expand key industries and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

With the launch of Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia seeks to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, strengthening its tourism sector and enhancing its status as a major player in global air travel.

The country is investing in tourism, entertainment, technology, and renewable energy. Big projects like Neom City, the Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya aim to bring in visitors and businesses.

Saudi Arabia is also building new railways, ports, and cities to improve trade and transportation. To attract foreign investors, the government has made it easier to do business and allows full foreign ownership in many areas. The country is also investing in clean energy like solar and wind power to reduce its dependence on oil.

[With inputs from PTI]