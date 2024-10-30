Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 2% in September: Govt data

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth

Out of the eight key sectors, three -- crude oil, natural gas and electricity -- recorded negative growth in September. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2 per cent in September as against 9.5 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

However, the output growth is positive against a contraction of 1.6 per cent in August.

Out of the eight key sectors, three -- crude oil, natural gas and electricity -- recorded negative growth in September.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2 per cent during April-September this fiscal. It was 8.2 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Topics :Infrastructure outputInfrastructure sectorIndustrial growth

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

