Home / Industry / News / Kolkata Port inaugurates first PPP terminal at Khidderpore Docks for cargo

Kolkata Port inaugurates first PPP terminal at Khidderpore Docks for cargo

The Century Ports Ltd Terminal, built at a cost of Rs 190 crore, was formally commissioned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK)

exporters, trade, tariff
The inauguration of our first PPP terminal at Khidderpore Docks paves the way for increased cargo handling and encourages the modernisation of other berths at the dock.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Kolkata Port on Saturday inaugurated its first public-private partnership (PPP) terminal at Khidderpore Docks, marking a shift in the transformation of the historic dock system.
 
The Century Ports Ltd Terminal, built at a cost of Rs 190 crore, was formally commissioned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK).
 
Equipped with a mobile harbour crane, a barge unloader, modern yard equipment and an advanced terminal operating system (TOS), the facility has an initial handling capacity of 1.65 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers and 3.3 lakh tonnes of other cargo.
 
The inauguration of our first PPP terminal at Khidderpore Docks paves the way for increased cargo handling and encourages the modernisation of other berths at the dock. It is the result of relentless effort, collaboration and vision, Chairman Rathendra Raman said.
 
The concession agreement for the project, signed in 2022 for a 30-year period, is expected to boost cargo movement with integrated connectivity to road, rail and inland waterways.
 
SMPK said it has a pipeline of over Rs 4,000-crore PPP projects scheduled to become operational at Kolkata and Haldia docks within the next year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top hospitality chains eye eco-tourism resort projects in Andaman islands

Premium

Automobiles to pharma & healthcare: India Inc earnings stay in slow lane

PM's I-Day speech: GST relief, job push may serve up growth for FMCG firms

Self sufficiency in critical minerals a work in progress, says PM Modi

Premium

Q1 result review: Cement companies lay foundation for strong FY26

Topics :Kolkata portcargo shipInland waterways

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story