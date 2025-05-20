Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's core sector growth plunges to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

India's core sector growth plunges to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

April growth slowed due to contraction in refinery and fertiliser output, high base effect; only coal and natural gas posted gains among eight core industries

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries — popularly known as the core sector — plunged to an eight-month low of 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April, from an upwardly revised figure of 4.6 per cent in March. The slowdown was primarily due to declines in the output of refinery products and fertilisers, along with the impact of a high base.
 
In April 2024, core sector growth had stood at 6.9 per cent.
 
According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, crude oil output (-2.8 per cent) contracted for the fourth consecutive month in April due to low global prices, which caused substitution for domestic production, while output in refinery products (-4.5 per cent) contracted for the first time in eight months.
   
The output of fertilisers (-4.2 per cent) also contracted — for the first time in 11 months — indicating the existence of stocks ahead of the sowing season, which begins in June.
 
The output of cement (6.7 per cent) decelerated to a six-month low, while electricity (1 per cent) fell to a seven-month low, both due to a high base. Steel output (3 per cent) also saw a deceleration during the month. 

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said the performance of the core sector deteriorated significantly in April, as the deceleration in output was broad-based, led by six of the eight sectors barring coal and natural gas.
 
Meanwhile, natural gas output (0.4 per cent) turned positive for the first time in 10 months, despite a high base of 8.6 per cent. Coal sector output (3.5 per cent) reached a three-month high.
 
The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and thus have a significant impact on the index, which is used to gauge the performance of the industrial sector.
 
Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on 28 April had shown that industrial production growth recovered slightly to 3 per cent in March from a six-month low of 2.72 per cent in February. 
 
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said the core sector’s performance in April was “quite disappointing”, even though the base effect was strong.
 
“The IIP growth may be expected to be in the region of 1–1.5 per cent for the month,” he added.
 
Starting April 2025, core sector data is now being released on the 20th of every month, as IIP data is scheduled for release on the 28th — thereby reducing the time lag between the two macro indicators.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

