EPWA urges PMO to reconsider ban on real money games, seeks framework

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the E-gamers and Players Welfare Association (EPWA) urged the Centre to reconsider the blanket ban on real money games (RMG) and establish a legal framework distinguishing between games of skill and chance.

The industry association asked the government to involve gaming professionals, legal experts and stakeholders in shaping future policies, even as the Lok Sabha passed a Bill banning RMGs on Wednesday.

The body requested that the Bill include provisions to protect player rights, covering data privacy, prevention of online abuse and a safe gaming space for people across backgrounds.

It said the blanket ban threatens the livelihoods of gamers and raises concerns about users shifting to illegal offshore platforms. “Games like chess, poker, esports and fantasy sports require strategy, focus and skill, not luck. The Supreme Court and several High Courts have reaffirmed this legal distinction over decades. Treating all games the same ignores this precedent,” it cautioned. EPWA said India has more than 450 million gamers. A ban would not only affect users, but also direct and indirect jobs, including shoutcasters, coaches, analysts, designers, streamers, video editors, community managers and developers. “We are not opposed to regulation. We welcome it. But we urge the government to avoid a one-size-fits-all ban,” it added.