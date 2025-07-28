L&T Technology Services bags $60 mn multi-year agreement from a US client

Engineering and technology services firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced that it has signed a $60 million multi-year agreement with a prominent US-based provider of wireless telecommunications services.

This latest win marks LTTS’ fourth deal exceeding $50 million in the last four consecutive quarters.

This strategic engagement will see LTTS delivering advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide engineering services, including R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer’s network software automation platforms.

ALSO READ: Delhi may get its own night food market inspired by Indore's 56 Dukan Additionally, LTTS will establish a delivery centre in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. The engagement will leverage LTTS’ capabilities in Smart World Connectivity and next-generation networks to drive cutting-edge innovations for the client.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, commented on the development, stating, "This new agreement in our Tech segment with such a prestigious telecommunications leader reinforces our longstanding relationship and shared vision in next-generation communications, network automation, and AI. By leveraging our Smart World connectivity solutions along with our extensive expertise in enterprise 5G rollouts and telecom innovations, we are proud to contribute toward achieving the client’s strategic goals.” LTTS is also looking ahead to expanding its service offerings for the client by integrating AI-powered test automation platforms to streamline new product development and enhance operational efficiency.