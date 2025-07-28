Home / Industry / News / SAIL-Bhilai URM achieves milestone of 5 mt of prime rail production

SAIL-Bhilai URM achieves milestone of 5 mt of prime rail production

The Bhilai Steel Plant is the exclusive supplier of rails to the Indian Railways, and the URM was set up to produce high-quality rails in this capacity

station, Indian Railway, railway station
premium
The Bhilai Steel Plant is the exclusive supplier of rails to the Indian Railways, and the URM was set up to produce high-quality rails in this capacity.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The universal rail mill (URM) of the Bhilai Steel Plant recently achieved a milestone of 5 million tonnes (mt) of prime rail production. 
 
The Chhattisgarh-based entity of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) began commercial production under the URM in December 2016, a spokesperson said. 
 
The Bhilai Steel Plant is the exclusive supplier of rails to the Indian Railways, and the URM was set up to produce high-quality rails in this capacity. It manufactures the world’s longest single-piece rails, measuring 130 metres — these are further welded to create 260-meter long panels to reduce joints and improve track stability. 
 
According to the spokesperson, the URM has progressed from rolling Grade 880 rails to advanced grades like R260 and R350HT. It has also transitioned from the UIC-60 profile to the 60E1 profile, ensuring alignment with international standards. 
 
Further, the URM has developed R350NC grade and introduced offline heat treatment for NCC weld joints, in partnership with the Research & Development Centre for Iron & Steel (RDCIS).
 
A major highlight of URM’s journey, according to the spokesperson, has been a consistent improvement in quality acceptance rates. These have risen from 83 per cent in 2017-18 (FY18) to 96 per cent now — this is considered a benchmark in global rail manufacturing.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom

Why Indian IT firms are cutting jobs even as revenue continues to grow

Premium

Cert-In makes annual cybersecurity audit mandatory for companies

Premium

SCL fabricates 20 indigenous semiconductor chips designed by students

Topics :ChhattisgarhBhilai Steel PlantSteel Authority of IndiaSAILIndian Railways

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story