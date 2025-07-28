SAIL-Bhilai URM achieves milestone of 5 mt of prime rail production

The universal rail mill (URM) of the Bhilai Steel Plant recently achieved a milestone of 5 million tonnes (mt) of prime rail production.

The Chhattisgarh-based entity of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) began commercial production under the URM in December 2016, a spokesperson said.

The Bhilai Steel Plant is the exclusive supplier of rails to the Indian Railways, and the URM was set up to produce high-quality rails in this capacity. It manufactures the world’s longest single-piece rails, measuring 130 metres — these are further welded to create 260-meter long panels to reduce joints and improve track stability.

According to the spokesperson, the URM has progressed from rolling Grade 880 rails to advanced grades like R260 and R350HT. It has also transitioned from the UIC-60 profile to the 60E1 profile, ensuring alignment with international standards.

Further, the URM has developed R350NC grade and introduced offline heat treatment for NCC weld joints, in partnership with the Research & Development Centre for Iron & Steel (RDCIS).

A major highlight of URM’s journey, according to the spokesperson, has been a consistent improvement in quality acceptance rates. These have risen from 83 per cent in 2017-18 (FY18) to 96 per cent now — this is considered a benchmark in global rail manufacturing.