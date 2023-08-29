Home / Industry / News / Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic lung disease treatment capsule

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic lung disease treatment capsule

The drug is the generic equivalent of Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg of Hoffmann La Roche Inc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Pirfenidone capsules used for the treatment of lung disease known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the

abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules of 267 mg strength, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The drug is the generic equivalent of Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg of Hoffmann La Roche Inc.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, it added.

Pirfenidone capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 95 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.

Also Read

Immunotherapy for lung cancer patients improves long-term survival: Study

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive

38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study

DGCA temporarily suspends Boeing simulator training facility of Air India

India's pharma industry likely to take 5-6% price hikes this year

Five tech skills make up 78% of hiring demands across industries: Report

IndiGo flight lands safely in Mumbai after mid-air engine glitch; grounded

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Topics :LupinPharma sectorUSFDA

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story