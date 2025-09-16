Home / Industry / News / Maha govt to launch skills courses for gems and jewellery sector: Fadnavis

Maha govt to launch skills courses for gems and jewellery sector: Fadnavis





Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government will launch certificate courses at the Skills University to train skilled manpower in the gems and jewellery sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of a gems and jewellery exhibition at the Jio World Convention Centre here, Fadnavis said the gems and jewellery sector has the potential to make India a global leader.

He said that the initiative to provide certificate courses at the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) will create manpower and ensure consistent growth of the industry.

The chief minister also said that a state-of-the-art Gems and Jewellery Park is being developed at Mahape in Navi Mumbai.

"The park will provide facilities to professionals and exporters, enabling a boost in exports. The government is committed to making this sector more employment-oriented in collaboration with the Gems and Jewellery Association," he noted.

He said Indian jewellery has a long history and is exported to several countries.

"India already has a strong global presence in this field and the government will align its policies to strengthen this further," Fadnavis said.

Highlighting industry-friendly reforms, Fadnavis said that the state has simplified licensing, land acquisition and strengthening processes for industries.

"An 'Ease of Doing Business War Room' has also been set up in Mantralaya to monitor reforms and their implementation. The government is committed to creating an industry-friendly environment in Maharashtra," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraGems and jewellerygems and jewellery sector

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story