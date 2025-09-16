Maha govt to launch skills courses for gems and jewellery sector: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government will launch certificate courses at the Skills University to train skilled manpower in the gems and jewellery sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of a gems and jewellery exhibition at the Jio World Convention Centre here, Fadnavis said the gems and jewellery sector has the potential to make India a global leader.

He said that the initiative to provide certificate courses at the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) will create manpower and ensure consistent growth of the industry.

The chief minister also said that a state-of-the-art Gems and Jewellery Park is being developed at Mahape in Navi Mumbai.