Maha permits ethanol production from maize and rice for petrol blending

The Maharashtra government has allowed the use of food grains such as maize and rice to produce ethanol through the dual feed method, to be used for blending with petrol.

The ethanol thus produced shall not be used for liquor production, said an order issued by the state home department. The central and state governments earlier allowed the use of sugarcane juice and molasses for ethanol production.

With the latest decision, distilleries can now operate even during the season when sugarcane is not available. Welcoming the move, B B Thombre, chairman of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA), said, "We had requested the government to allow ethanol production from food grains during the (sugarcane) off-season." Thombre, who also heads Natural Sugars and Allied Industries, a private sugar mill, said the decision will help stabilise maize prices and generate year-round demand. "Farmers will benefit significantly, especially with maize fetching ₹2,800 per quintal," he said, adding that rice will also be used for ethanol production. He noted that the Food Corporation of India has crores of tonnes of food grains available, which can be utilised under the new policy. "This will not only boost the rural economy but also reduce pressure on sugarcane," he said. Thombre pointed out that India needs 950 crore litres of ethanol to achieve the target of 20 per cent blending with petrol by 2025, while current production stands at 650 crore litres.