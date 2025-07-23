Angel One, LivWell announce ₹4 billion JV for digital life insurance

Angel One on Wednesday said it proposes to enter a joint venture with LivWell, a Singapore-based lifestyle and wellness-focused insurtech, to set up a digital-first life insurance company, subject to regulatory approvals. Angel One is proposed to hold a 26 per cent stake in the company, with the remaining 74 per cent to be held by LivWell Holding Company PTE Ltd.

The proposed company will see a capital infusion of Rs 4 billion from both entities. LivWell is backed by Olympus Capital, an Asia-focused private equity firm with over $2.6 billion invested. Wilf Blackburn, former regional chief executive officer of Prudential Asia, is proposed to chair the venture, while Nikhil Verma, former deputy CEO of Aviva Vietnam, is proposed to lead as CEO. Angel One and LivWell aim to address underinsurance in the country with "simple, reliable and protection-led offerings, backed by seamless digital experiences. The JV will focus on operating on a digital-first architecture, leveraging tech-driven automation and personalisation to make insurance affordable, accessible and aligned to real-life needs," the release said.