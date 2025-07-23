Regulators vital to ensure quality in processed foods: Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said regulatory authorities like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have an important role to play in promoting processed food in the country by ensuring adherence to quality standards.

The minister was speaking at the curtain raiser for World Food India, being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, from September 25 to 28 in New Delhi.

“We continue to believe that only fresh food is good for health,” he said, adding that in times like these—when misleading advertisements and fake narratives are rampant—it is important to dispel untruths about the food processing industry.

"It is believed that if a food product is processed, it has lost nutrition and quality, which needs to change. We are talking about adding value to the food by processing," he said. "Our regulatory bodies, like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, play an important role in ensuring that processed foods reaching the table are not harmful to health." "For a farmer-dependent country, food processing can lead to increased incomes for farmers along with creating job opportunities for the country's youth," he further said.