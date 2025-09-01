India's office market speeds up institutionalisation with more Reits ahead

India’s office real estate is fast evolving into an institutionally owned asset class, powered by the rise of real estate investment trusts (Reits), the deepening presence of global private equity and pension funds, and a shift away from a fragmented, developer-driven market.

Upcoming listings over the next two years, adding to the existing four listed office Reits—Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, Brookfield India and Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT)—are expected to significantly expand the institutional footprint amid unprecedented demand from multinational occupiers, according to market watchers.

Prominent Indian developers such as Bengaluru-based Bagmane and Pune-based Panchshil are said to be exploring office Reit options. Panchshil is in discussions with US-based investment manager Blackstone.

“Institutionalisation of the office sector through Reits has been gaining significant traction in recent years, and the trend is likely to continue over the course of the next few years. Currently, over 133 million square feet (msf) of grade A office space in India is listed under Reits, a significant increase from 50 msf five years ago,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India. Reit penetration, seen as a strong indicator of institutionalisation in the Indian office segment, is projected to reach 25–30 per cent by 2030 from the current 16 per cent. Demand from multinational tenants, particularly Global Capability Centres, is also accelerating the shift towards institutional landlords. “Corporates always prefer institutional-quality landlords over smaller developers or owners, which is why the Reits are likely to do very well in the long term. The rents are also going up by 4–5 per cent per annum. It’s only going to benefit the Reits and other institutional owners,” said Anshul Jain, chief executive, India, SEA and APAC tenant representation, Cushman & Wakefield.

According to Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock, of the total available grade A office stock of about 850 msf across the top seven Indian cities, around 520 msf is currently Reit-worthy. Industry experts believe demand has been moving towards institutional landlords due to transparency, professionalism, global investor confidence, comparatively lower risks, and well-managed, ESG-compliant assets. Shabala Shinde, partner and real estate industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “When companies sign long-term leases, they help create organised, professionally managed office spaces. This includes planning for building improvements and offering flexible office options in different cities. Because of this, India’s office buildings are becoming more attractive to investors worldwide and are seen as reliable, high-quality places to do business.”

Industry leaders point out that early bets by private equity firms such as Blackstone (Embassy and Mindspace earlier, and now KRT), Brookfield, and pension funds laid the foundation for this institutionalisation. “Sovereign and pension capital showed long-term confidence with GIC’s stake in DLF Cyber City Developers and CPPIB’s ventures with RMZ and Phoenix Mills. These strategic moves professionalised governance, created stabilised income portfolios and demonstrated that Indian office assets can deliver global-grade returns, paving the way for the success and growth of Reits,” Shinde added. Institutional investments in the office segment in 2024 stood at $2,338.9 million compared to $3,022.5 million in 2023 and $1,978.2 million in 2022.

The trend is set to continue with upcoming Reits. Brookfield Reit chief executive officer Alok Aggrawal said institutionalisation is the way forward. “In the US, 98 per cent of its real estate is listed. We will see more developers coming up with Reits and gaining scale. The regulator has also brought in small and medium Reits. Developers who can’t set up Reits will go the SM Reit way. That is a very desired way to grow through capital markets,” he added. Since inception, Reits in India have attracted investors with stable income opportunities and rising office demand. From FY23, the total volumes of public Reits surged by 399.54 per cent to 16,350 lakh units in FY25, according to Icra. In terms of traded value, Reits increased by 177.78 per cent to Rs 31,206 crore in FY25 compared to FY23, reflecting growing investor confidence.