Home / Industry / News / Median salary of Indian unicorn founders rises to Rs 1.5 cr overall in FY23

Median salary of Indian unicorn founders rises to Rs 1.5 cr overall in FY23

Female founders had a median salary of Rs 1 cr, while their male counterparts earned a median of Rs 1.8 cr: Study

unicorn
Photo: Shutterstock
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian unicorn founders’ median salary increased in financial year 2022-23 (FY23) to reach Rs 1.5 crore overall, according to a study conducted by PrivateCircle Research, a private market intelligence platform.

Female founders had a median salary of Rs 1 crore, while their male counterparts earned a median of Rs 1.8 crore, the Financial Express (FE) quoted the study as saying.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The study, which examined the top seven sectors based on the count of unicorns from a selection of 114 companies valued at $1 billion or more, found that the media and entertainment sector led with a median founder salary of Rs 3.5 crore. Next were the logistics and edtech sectors, with median salaries of Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 1.6 crore.

While median figures offer insight into founder remuneration trends, the analysis also revealed significant divergences in average salaries. The logistics sector claimed the highest average founder salary at Rs 12.4 crore, potentially influenced by outliers, the report showed.

Gender disparity

The gender disparity was even more noticeable in terms of average salaries. Female founders had an average salary of Rs 1.1 crore, notably less than the average of Rs 8.5 crore for male founders.

The report quoted a PrivateCircle Research spokesperson as saying, “The gender disparity in the Indian startup ecosystem is further exemplified by the lack of women directors at unicorn companies. In a March 2024 analysis, we found that 57 Indian unicorns have zero women on their board.”

Pune: highest average salaries

The research also revealed differences in founder salaries across regions. Pune emerged as the city with the highest average and median founder salaries, reaching Rs 20 crore and Rs 3.7 crore, respectively. This was largely due to FirstCry CEO Supam Maheshwari, whose remuneration in FY23 amounted to Rs 200.7 crore.

However, Maheshwari experienced a 49 per cent decrease in monthly remuneration during the first three quarters of FY24, resulting in a total remuneration of Rs 77.5 crore, according to the company's revised draft red herring prospectus.

The median salary in FY23 demonstrated a significant increase from Rs 1.2 crore in FY22 and around Rs 90 lakh in both FY20 and FY21, said the study.

Also Read

China emerges as a hub for 369 unicorns; AI and semiconductor sectors lead

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

Decoy cars, new SIM: Here's how father of Pune teen 'tried to evade' police

Blood test irrelevant, teen committed crime in full senses: Pune police

Father of Pune teen, who killed 2 bikers with speeding Porsche, arrested

Wheat procurement tops last year's level; Madhya Pradesh sees big dip

Indian spices in global pickle: Is the matter falling between stools?

DoT identifies property assets of BSNL and MTNL for 'outright sale'

Govt considers easier regulations for CPSEs' entry into 'Ratna' club

Bengaluru, Hyderabad see jump in IT sector job opportunities in Apr: Report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :unicorn companiesCEO SalaryRemunerationsCEO salariesSalariesBS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story