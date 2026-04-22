Device makers pitch fair pricing model as MRP distortions draw scrutiny

The push comes against the backdrop of growing scrutiny of India’s MRP system, particularly in healthcare. Stakeholders at a recent consultation flagged that MRPs, originally intended as a consumer protection tool, have in many cases become inflated ceiling prices rather than fair benchmarks. Patients, especially in hospital settings, often lack the ability to compare or negotiate prices and end up paying the full MRP, even as discounts vary widely across other channels. Nath has previously pointed to these distortions, noting that wide gaps between base costs and retail prices can skew incentives across the supply chain toward higher trade margins rather than affordability.