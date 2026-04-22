Device makers pitch fair pricing model as MRP distortions draw scrutiny

From a consumer perspective, Bejon Kumar Mishra, international consumer policy expert, said the lack of transparency has eroded trust. “As consumers, we want transparency and accountability—we seek value for money, not profiteering driven by information gaps or weak regulatory oversight,” he said, adding that MRP “has become a joke” in many cases, leaving buyers confused and often overcharged.
However, trade representatives have pushed back against proposals to compress margins.
Rajesh Sawhney of SAMA Group, former president and chairman of the subcommittee at the Surgical Manufacturers & Traders Association (SMTA), argued that intermediaries such as distributors and stockists add “genuine, measurable value” through logistics, credit, and compliance, and do not arbitrarily inflate prices. What appears as a markup, he said, reflects the cumulative cost of moving products from factory or port to patients across a complex national supply chain.