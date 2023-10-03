Medical devices lobby seeks 6-mth extension to come under licencing regime

Medical device manufacturers have sought a six-month extension to comply with mandatory licences for class C and class D medical devices that are required to come under regulation as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

In their letter dated 25 September to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMED), an umbrella body representing domestic medical device makers, had sought more time. They expressed doubts over the resource constraints of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for timely inspection and issuance of manufacturing licences before the stipulated deadline of 1 October.

Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AiMED, said in the letter that they are requesting an extension of the deadline by six months as CDSCO 'seemingly has resource constraints for timely inspection and issuance of manufacturing licences by the 30 September 2023 deadline, as this may lead to supply chain disruption for many Indian-made medical devices.'

Under the New Medical Devices Regulations 2020, manufacturers were given a transition period of 42 months with effect from 1 April 2020 to complete the licensing of non-notified class C and class D medical devices.

"Class A and B devices have been regulated since 1 April, and manufacturers who were registered but not licensed on 1 April were allowed to continue manufacturing and selling while the state and central government regulators sought compliance and audit certification, etc. Similar written clarity is awaited for the high-risk medical devices," an industry expert said.

He added that, "We expect over 1,000 manufacturing licences are in process from 200-300 manufacturers of these high-end, high-risk medical devices."

Beginning 1 October, all class C and D devices will be subject to licensing requirements under the category of non-regulatory medical devices. Another industry insider and medium-scale medical device maker said that in the absence of licences, legal sales cannot be done. Therefore, from 1 October they have to stop billing without a manufacturing licence.

"We contacted CDSCO and they informed us that they are awaiting the formal note from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) so that they can then give clarity to us whether sales can be done by registered manufacturers in the absence of a licence until such licence can be issued to manufacturers," the source said, adding that they are awaiting communication from the CDSCO and Union Health Ministry.

Medical devices are divided into four classes, based on the level of risk they pose. Class A and B devices are categorised as low-risk, whereas class C and D devices are categorised as high-risk devices. These high-risk medical devices that need licensing include life-saving equipment such as defibrillators, ventilators, imaging equipment, oxygen therapy equipment, and nebulisers.