Home / Industry / News / Govt, industry hold talk on issues over marketing code for medical devices

Govt, industry hold talk on issues over marketing code for medical devices

Medical device companies raise issues with the DoP over UDMPMD norms related to disclosure of training expenses and restrictions on overseas training approvals

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals
The meeting follows an advisory by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), directing all government-run hospitals to prohibit medical representatives from directly meeting doctors.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Medical device industry representatives have raised concerns with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) over certain provisions under the recently notified Uniform Code for Marketing Practices for Medical Devices (UDMPMD), during a meeting held on Thursday.
 
The new code seeks to curb unethical marketing practices in the medical devices industry by barring medical representatives and device companies from using inducements or subterfuge to access healthcare professionals.
 
The meeting follows an advisory by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), directing all government-run hospitals to prohibit medical representatives from directly meeting doctors.
 
While medtech associations and the DoP did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard till the time of going to print, sources indicated that companies flagged concerns related to continuing medical education (CME) necessary to train practitioners on their devices.
 
Many companies argued that, unlike pharmaceuticals, medical device training often requires doctors to be physically present with the device. 
 
The UDMPMD mandates full disclosure of details related to the distribution of evaluation samples (provided to give hands-on experience) and all expenses incurred on CME and training through conferences, workshops and seminars.
 
“The particulars are to be filled on an ongoing basis and mandatorily within two months of the end of every financial year on the UCPMP portal of the department, within the time limit fixed for submitting self-declaration by the executive head of the company,” the DoP notification on the code states.
 
Industry sources added that several companies had sought DoP approval for overseas training programmes, which under the UDMPMD is only allowed under special circumstances. “Some 20 to 25 companies had applied for the approval, but all have been rejected for one reason or another,” said a person familiar with the matter.
 
In a notification dated September 6, 2024, the DoP directed medical device associations to constitute a three- to five-member Ethics Committee for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices (ECMPMD), chaired by their chief executive officer (CEO), and to set up a dedicated portal on their websites. 
 
With the centralised portal not yet operational, the DoP has instructed companies to upload the required information on their India websites—something many multinational corporations (MNCs) may not have in place.
 
“The portal is expected to be ready in the next three to six months,” an official aware of the developments said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC's FMCG biz clocks in consumer spend of over ₹34,000 cr in FY25

ONGC contains gas leak at Assam's Rudrasagar well site on 15th day

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

Premium

Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to acquire JB Chemicals from KKR

DoT proposes new cybersecurity rules to combat mobile number fraud

Topics :pharmaceutical firmsMedical devicesMedical device industrypharmacy

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story