FSIB recommends Sanjay Joshi as Oriental Insurance Company Limited's CMD

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Friday recommended Sanjay Joshi for the position of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) at Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL).

The post fell vacant after R R Singh retired at the end of February. Recently, the government had appointed Executive Director Amit Misra as acting CMD of the company for three months from 1 March 2025.

Joshi is currently serving as General Manager at United India Insurance Company. A 1989-batch direct recruit officer, he has served the general insurance sector for over 30 years, working as a branch and divisional head across various regional offices. He has also worked in the Large Corporate Cell (LCC) in Delhi.

In addition, Joshi has held roles as Deputy General Manager at the company’s head office and served as Chief Grievance Officer.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Environmental Sciences and a postgraduate diploma in Marketing Management. He is also a Fellow Member of the Insurance Institute of India.