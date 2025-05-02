Home / Industry / News / FSIB recommends Sanjay Joshi as Oriental Insurance Company Limited's CMD

Sanjay Joshi, currently GM at United India Insurance, recommended by FSIB to lead Oriental Insurance as CMD, following R R Singh's retirement in February

Joshi is currently serving as General Manager at United India Insurance Company.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Friday recommended Sanjay Joshi for the position of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) at Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL).
 
The post fell vacant after R R Singh retired at the end of February. Recently, the government had appointed Executive Director Amit Misra as acting CMD of the company for three months from 1 March 2025.
 
Joshi is currently serving as General Manager at United India Insurance Company. A 1989-batch direct recruit officer, he has served the general insurance sector for over 30 years, working as a branch and divisional head across various regional offices. He has also worked in the Large Corporate Cell (LCC) in Delhi.
 
In addition, Joshi has held roles as Deputy General Manager at the company’s head office and served as Chief Grievance Officer.
 
He holds a postgraduate degree in Environmental Sciences and a postgraduate diploma in Marketing Management. He is also a Fellow Member of the Insurance Institute of India.
 
Topics :Insurance SectorInsuranceGeneral Insurance

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

