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Home / Industry / News / Meghalaya Assembly passes resolution against exploration, mining of uranium

Meghalaya Assembly passes resolution against exploration, mining of uranium

The Meghalaya assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against exploration and mining of uranium in the northeastern state.

uranium
Representative image for uranium mining
Press Trust of India Shillong
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 6:55 PM IST
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The Meghalaya assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against exploration and mining of uranium in the northeastern state.

The assembly adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and supported by all 60 MLAs.

The resolution urged the Centre, the Department of Atomic Energy and Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) not to permit, pursue or undertake any uranium mining operation in Meghalaya.

"We have seen the impacts of uranium mining in different parts of the country, where the health of people around mining areas has been affected," Sangma said.

Moving the resolution, Sangma said Meghalaya has large deposits of uranium and that "past activities by the Centre related to its exploration and mining had been opposed by people" across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :MeghalayauraniumMining

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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