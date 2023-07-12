Home / Industry / News / Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Samsung and SK Hynix are key players in the global sales of dynamic random-access memory (RAM) chips

BS Web Team New Delhi
SK Hynix is evaluating India from an assembly and testing destination standpoint

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean chip manufacturer SK Hynix is considering India's semiconductor manufacturing incentive scheme and is in contact with the concerned government officials to set up a packaging facility in the country, The Indian Express (IE) has reported.

The company is primarily involved in the manufacturing of memory chips which includes computing memory, consumer and network memory, and graphics memory. SK Hynix is evaluating India from an assembly and testing destination standpoint, the report said.

Citing a senior government official aware of the development, the newspaper reported, "SK Hynix has shown interest in our scheme, and is currently evaluating it to assess it from their business's perspective. We believe they are in the final stages of submitting a proposal to set up a packaging plant, similar to that of Micron's."

The news comes at a time when Micron has announced its intentions to set up its own packaging facility in Gujarat, making an investment of $2.75 billion. Of this amount, 70 per cent will come from government subsidies from the central and state governments. The company will put in $ 825 million from its own pocket.

Samsung and SK Hynix are key players in the global sales of dynamic random-access memory (RAM) chips. Citing data from a research agency, TrendForce, IE said the two companies hold about 70 per cent of market share. Micron holds about 26 per cent share of this market.

With a total of $10 billion in investments towards the effort, the Centre's initiative to push the manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the country is attracting both local and global private players. The plan provides subsidies of about 50 per cent of the total project cost for establishing the assembly and testing units.

Although there is no official confirmation on SK Hynix setting up its manufacturing facility in India, it is still a sigh of relief as the development has come at a time when Foxconn has parted its way with Vedanta. Foxconn's decision to ditch Vedanta is being seen as a speedbump, if not a setback to the semiconductor manufacturing ambitions of the country.

Also Read

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Cabinet to approve Rs 25,000 cr scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Cinema industry welcomes cutting GST rates on food served in movie theatres

Foxconn in talks for 2 fab plants as Vedanta joint venture fails

DGCA gives approval for flying training organisation in Tamil Nadu

Contractor to be blacklisted in case of fatal accidents: Delhi's new rules

Fresh attempt made at settling NSE's TAP regulatory investigation

Topics :semiconductor industrysemiconductorPLI schemeVedanta FoxconnBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story