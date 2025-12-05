Memory chip prices are soaring: Here's how smartphone prices could be hit

Smartphone buyers in India are set to pay more as memory and storage chip prices surge sharply. Analysts warn that rising contract prices (pre-agreed bulk prices between suppliers and brands) for memory modules are likely to continue through 2026, pushing brands to increase device prices and potentially impacting consumer demand.

Storage modules, which contain semiconductor chips that store permanent data in devices, have seen the steepest price hikes, climbing 20–60 per cent month on month across capacities, according to The Economic Times. Shortages are most acute for 1TB modules due to strong enterprise demand. Meanwhile, 512GB modules jumped over 65 per cent as older technology was phased out, and even 256GB modules are seeing sharp increases due to tight supply.

Is DRAM also facing shortages?

Yes. DRAM (dynamic random access memory) modules, semiconductor chips used for temporary, high-speed data storage in smartphones, PCs and other devices, are also affected, though less severely. DRAM prices rose 18–25 per cent in November, mainly affecting budget smartphones and low-priced electronics. Experts say wafer-level supply shortages are unlikely to improve soon, and contract prices are expected to remain elevated in December.

How much more will memory costs rise?

Counterpoint Research forecasts memory chip prices could jump 30 per cent in Q4 2025 and another 20 per cent in early 2026, on top of the 50 per cent rise already seen this year, reported The Economic Times. The surge is driven by suppliers prioritising advanced chips for AI applications, tightening the supply of mainstream memory modules.