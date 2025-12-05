India's 12-hour workday pushes the wrong kind of capitalism forward

By Andy Mukherjee

While the rest of the world frets over artificial intelligence and how it could hollow out demand for human effort, a zeitgeist-defying idea is taking hold in India. Several corporate bosses have publicly said that at India’s stage of development, a 70- or even 90-hour workweek is a national imperative.

ALSO READ: New Labour Codes aim for big reform, but face bigger test of enforcement It’s a relief that the four new labour laws that New Delhi has brought in — after delaying them for five years for fear of political backlash — haven’t gone that far. But they’re still helping legitimise the view that an eight-hour day is too lax. While sticking for now to the century-old global consensus that a workweek shouldn’t stretch beyond 48 hours, the revised regulations have allowed the option of four 12-hour shifts alongside the standard schedule of six eight-hour days.

It isn’t just the federal government that’s moving in this direction. Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, states where the bulk of large factories are located, have made similar changes recently, according to labour researcher Bhargav Oza. Political parties of all hues seem to agree that a pro-employer tilt would bring in investments and usher in a Chinese-style manufacturing revolution. Restrictive labour laws aren’t the reason why the share of manufacturing in gross domestic product fell from 18 per cent in 1995 to 12.5 per cent last year, the lowest since at least 1960. A better explanation for why the most-populous nation, with its vast army of mostly young workers, is failing to industrialize has come from Ha-Joon Chang, a London-based South Korean economist at the School of Oriental and African Studies. “Your business elites do not want serious industrialization,” he told the Indian magazine Frontline.

ALSO READ: Do new labour codes support 72-hour work week idea? Here's the truth That’s because the elites are mostly in the financial sector, he says. Even when they are industrialists, their mercantile family background and strong ties with finance makes them obsessed with short-term returns. As a recent International Monetary Fund analysis shows, when it comes to firms investing in research and development, introducing a new product, or improving a process, India is lagging behind not just developed nations but even low-income developing countries. The failure to innovate can’t be pinned on labour. Beneath the gloss of finance and digitiation, capitalism in India is an unfinished — and perhaps unfinishable — project: 79 per cent of small, family-run manufacturing units in cities (and 94 per cent of rural ones) are single-person ventures, meaning there is no way to separate profits from wages, or capital from labour. Unincorporated establishments that do hire outside staff pay employees less than ₹150,000 ($1,700) a year, on average.

With such low incomes, what can the working class afford that larger firms will make — with or without the flexibility of longer workdays? Chinese workers have also been known to put in longer hours than the country’s legal limits, but their working conditions and living standards have improved steadily. High-speed trains have allowed migrant workers to visit their homes more frequently. Like in China, Indian factories, too, can produce for exports, but those are getting squeezed by President Donald Trump’s prohibitive 50 per cent tariffs. In a red-hot market for corporate fundraising, companies are investing very little in plant and machinery. It beggars belief that a 12-hour workday will suddenly open the floodgates to new projects.

ALSO READ: Explained: What new labour codes mean for petroleum industry workers Besides, there is a difference between what’s written in the statutes and what’s actually enforced. Even when eight-hour shifts were the maximum permissible, textile factories in Surat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat routinely extracted 12 hours of work or more. That went unnoticed until the pandemic snatched away the lifeline — and sent millions of jobless blue-collar workers, unable to afford food or rent, on arduous treks to their villages hundreds of miles away. Many died on the way. The shadow of that scarring is visible in the revamped labour code. It acknowledges that the state needs to know more about internal migrants and help them with portable access to ration shops and social security. Among other welcome features of the new laws, it’s now mandatory for employers to give out appointment letters. The principal employer will be responsible for any unpaid wages of contract labour. Assurance of health and life insurance to gig workers reflects a more realistic reassessment of a digitized urban economy.