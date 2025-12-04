World's ability to deliver on climate change has sharply reduced: Saran

The world’s ability to deliver on climate change mitigation has reduced sharply as temperatures soar beyond the 1.5 degree Celsius levels, said Shyam Saran, president of India International Centre (IIC) and former special envoy and chief negotiator on climate change.

Speaking at an event here on the outcomes of the recent COP 30 meeting in Brazil and the larger energy transition, Saran said the globe has already crossed 1.5-degree C and it is not a “temporary” overshoot.

“Climate change is taking place due to accumulation of greenhouse gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere. As that stock keeps increasing, our ability to deliver on climate change action lessens. The longer you take to act on climate change, the bigger the problem gets,” Saran said.