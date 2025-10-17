Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's smartphone exports to US fly high, retreat in top European markets

An interplay of smartphone makers' decisions and government trade policies could be the reason for trend

India’s smartphone exports to the world from April to July of FY26 (latest data available for that year) hit $10.7 billion

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

India’s production-linked incentive scheme for smartphones has given it rich dividends in international trade. Smartphones are the largest exported commodity this year, and shipments have more than doubled from nearly $11 billion in FY23 to $24.14 billion in FY25.
 
However, the destination market for such exports has narrowed over time, with the United States (US) becoming the dominant buyer of India-made smartphones. It means that India’s smartphone export success is contingent upon the US, with which it is embroiled in a trade dispute.
 
Smartphones are exempt from the 50 per cent tariff the US levies on Indian goods entering its
