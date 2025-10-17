India's smartphone exports to US fly high, retreat in top European markets

India’s production-linked incentive scheme for smartphones has given it rich dividends in international trade. Smartphones are the largest exported commodity this year, and shipments have more than doubled from nearly $11 billion in FY23 to $24.14 billion in FY25.

However, the destination market for such exports has narrowed over time, with the United States (US) becoming the dominant buyer of India-made smartphones. It means that India’s smartphone export success is contingent upon the US, with which it is embroiled in a trade dispute.

Smartphones are exempt from the 50 per cent tariff the US levies on Indian goods entering its