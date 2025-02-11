MIB, IEIC, and WinZO launch Tech Triumph Season 3 for gaming startups

The Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC), in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and WinZO Games, on Tuesday announced the launch of the Tech Triumph Programme (TTP) as part of the Create in India Challenge in its first season.

The TTP supports gaming startups through investment, mentorship, and global exposure.

Selected participants in the challenge can showcase their games to a global audience and network, including gaming talent and investors. The competition is open to gaming studios, developers, and esports organisations working across formats such as mobile, console, and personal computers.

It will also be open to startups in domains such as payments, security, engagement, monetisation, and other gaming support solutions. The programme is open to domestic as well as international participants, and the application deadline has been extended to February 20, 2025.

The selection process involves three stages. Participants are invited to submit their entries for initial evaluation. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to a final evaluation round, where they will present their concepts to a panel of experts. The winners will then receive guidance from a team of mentors to prepare for their international showcases, ensuring their concepts are well-represented on the global stage, TTP said.

“This programme is not only about showcasing India’s capabilities but also about preparing our innovators with the insights, connections, and opportunities they need to compete internationally,” said Abhishek Malhotra, advisor, IEIC.

This is TTP’s third season in the run-up to the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

“WAVES and TTP share a common mission: to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth within India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem. The TTP, part of the Create in India Challenge Season 1, is expected to provide emerging startups with vital resources and a global stage to accelerate their growth,” said Sanjay Jaju, secretary, MIB.