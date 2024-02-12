Mine bidders to face penalties for delays; Centre proposes timelines

To expedite mining activities in the country and address shortcomings in the mine auction process, the Centre has proposed the introduction of intermediary timelines for acquiring mining leases and composite licences.

The government has outlined timelines for various activities involved in the process, accompanied by penalties for delays attributable to the bidder. According to the Ministry of Mines notification dated February 9, the penalty for surpassing specified timelines in any activity within a milestone would lead to deductions from the performance security deposited by the bidder.

The deduction percentage varies based on the milestone and the length of the delay, ranging from 2 per cent to 5 per cent. Performance security serves as a financial assurance of the successful bidder’s commitment to performance. The successful bidder is required to uphold the performance security throughout the lease period and revise it every five years based on the reassessed value of estimated resources. This amount can be forfeited if the licence holder doesn’t sign a production lease deed within a maximum period of five years after receiving a letter of intent (LoI) from the state government.