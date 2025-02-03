Ministries working out modalities of healthcare for gig workers: Govil

The Finance Ministry, in consultation with the Labour Department, is working out the modalities of a scheme to provide healthcare facilities under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to about 1 crore gig workers, Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil has said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced that the government will arrange identity cards and registration of gig workers on the e-Shram portal.

They will be provided healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

In an interview to PTI, Govil said the parameters and details of the scheme are being worked out in consultation with the Ministry of Labour and concerned other ministries.

Govil said the social security scheme for gig workers could either be a 100 per cent Central Sector scheme or a centrally sponsored scheme where the cost would be shared between the Centre and states in a 60:40 ratio.

"Once the scheme details are finalised, the cost will be calculated," Govil added.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health assurance scheme in the world which aims at providing a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 12 crore poor and vulnerable families.

The Union Cabinet on September 11, 2024, decided that all senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive health coverage, regardless of their income.