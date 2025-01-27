Women occupy 19% of C-suite roles in India; gender bias persists: Study

Despite ongoing efforts by Indian corporations and regulatory bodies to improve gender diversity, women continue to hold just 19 per cent of C-suite roles in India, according to a study conducted by Avtar, a workplace culture consulting firm. This figure remains significantly lower than the global average of 30 per cent, underscoring the urgent need for targeted initiatives to bridge this gap.

One of the primary obstacles hindering women’s progress to leadership positions is the challenge of work-life integration, cited by approximately 60 per cent of respondents in the study. For this to change, companies would need to focus on creating an environment that supports women's long-term career growth, adds the study cited in The Times of India report.

“Our research reveals that multiple factors continue to limit the advancement of women to the C-suite. Given the systemic barriers that affect women in India more acutely, an effective approach to bridge the gender gap is through targeted diversity-driven executive searches. These searches offer customised and comprehensive strategies to ensure an equitable recruitment and advancement process,” Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of the Avtar Group, told TOI.

Attrition rates at senior leadership levels present an additional concern. During the pandemic, these rates rose sharply from 4 per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent in 2020, primarily due to its disproportionate impact on women’s careers. Although slight improvements were noted in 2023 (down to 9 per cent) and 2024 (further declining to 8 per cent), the figures remain above pre-pandemic levels, indicating ongoing challenges in retaining women in leadership roles.

Gender bias at workplace

Gender bias in hiring and promotion also continues to impede progress, with 44 per cent of respondents identifying this issue. Many believe that data-driven approaches and the use of artificial intelligence could help minimise bias, thereby fostering more equitable opportunities for women in leadership positions.

Another significant hurdle is the shortage of qualified female candidates for leadership roles, highlighted by 41 per cent of respondents. This issue is closely linked to challenges such as organisational culture, work-life balance, and persistent gender bias, all of which must be addressed to achieve meaningful progress in gender diversity at the top.

The study calls for comprehensive organisational reforms to build a supportive culture, enhance opportunities, and ensure the representation of women in leadership roles across India.