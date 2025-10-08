Home / Industry / News / Mines ministry proposes lowering bidder threshold for mineral auctions

The Ministry of Mines has proposed amendments to allow mineral block auctions to proceed with two technically qualified bidders instead of three to improve success rates

The Ministry of Mines has proposed amending the mineral auction rules to reduce the minimum number of technically qualified bidders required to proceed with block auctions in the first attempt from three to two.
 
The proposed amendment will apply to the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 and the Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2024.
 
Under the current framework, auctions can only move forward if at least three bidders qualify technically. If this threshold is not met, the auction is annulled, and a second attempt may be organised at the discretion of the central or state government.
 
Aligning with coal sector norms
 
The proposed change mirrors a rule already in place for coal block auctions managed by the Ministry of Coal since June 2020, which allows auctions to proceed with only two qualified bidders.
 
“A similar requirement is proposed in case of auction of blocks of other minerals. The proposed step is crucial to improve the success rate of auctions in the first attempt, which would help in minimising delays,” the ministry said in a public consultation notice.
 
Consultation open until October 22
 
The Ministry of Mines has invited comments and suggestions from industry stakeholders, state governments, and the general public until October 22, 2025, before finalising the amendment.
 
The move is aimed at expediting the auction process, which has often been delayed due to the annulment of rounds where insufficient bidders qualified technically.

