India was net importer of finished steel in September, govt data shows

India was a net importer of finished steel in September, with shipments of 0.65 million metric tonnes, according to provisional government figures seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Finished steel imports were down 36.3 per cent on the year, the data showed.
India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has recommended a three-year import tariff of 11 per cent to 12 per cent on some steel products aimed at curbing shipments, mainly from top producer China.
India exported 0.58 million metric tonnes of finished steel in September, up 47.6 per cent on the year, according to the data.
India's finished steel production of 13.3 million metric tonnes in September was up 14.7 per cent on the year, it showed.
Finished steel consumption of 13.5 million metric tonnes in September was up 9 per cent on the year, the figures showed, while consumption dipped marginally from a month ago by 2.2 per cent.
India's crude steel output in September reached 13.8 million metric tonnes, up 15 per cent on the year, according to the data, as production declined slightly by about 1.7 per cent on the month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
