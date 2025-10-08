Home / Industry / News / India was net importer of finished steel in September, govt data shows

India was net importer of finished steel in September, govt data shows

India exported 0.58 million metric tonnes of finished steel in September, up 47.6 per cent on the year, according to the data

steelmakers, steel
India's finished steel production of 13.3 million metric tonnes in September was up 14.7 per cent on the year
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India was a net importer of finished steel in September, with shipments of 0.65 million metric tonnes, according to provisional government figures seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Finished steel imports were down 36.3 per cent on the year, the data showed.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has recommended a three-year import tariff of 11 per cent to 12 per cent on some steel products aimed at curbing shipments, mainly from top producer China.

India exported 0.58 million metric tonnes of finished steel in September, up 47.6 per cent on the year, according to the data.

India's finished steel production of 13.3 million metric tonnes in September was up 14.7 per cent on the year, it showed.

Finished steel consumption of 13.5 million metric tonnes in September was up 9 per cent on the year, the figures showed, while consumption dipped marginally from a month ago by 2.2 per cent.

India's crude steel output in September reached 13.8 million metric tonnes, up 15 per cent on the year, according to the data, as production declined slightly by about 1.7 per cent on the month.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Beyond 5G, India's ambitions extend to 6G, satcom: Scindia at IMC

Premium

Cracks on the screen: Can TV fix its slide with ads and smarter metrics?

Premium

GST revamp: Firms can raise grammage, and not cut prices, despite HC ruling

Premium

Govt aims to double concert economy, simplify event permissions in India

Premium

Realty's next address: Towers, tunnels, transit to sculpt Mumbai's future

Topics :Steel importsiron and steel industrySteel industriesIndia steel demandIndia's finished steel export

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story