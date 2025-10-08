Home / Industry / News / Beyond 5G, India's ambitions extend to 6G, satcom: Scindia at IMC

Outlining India's transformation into a self-reliant nation, Scindia said, "the day is not far off when people will say the world depends on India"
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
India's ambitions extend well beyond 5G, with a target of securing 10 per cent of 6G patents, while satellite communications are poised for exponential growth, with the market set to triple by 2033, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Scindia noted that India has evolved from being a follower of technology to emerging as a digital flagbearer on the global stage.

Outlining India's transformation into a self-reliant nation, Scindia said, "the day is not far off when people will say the world depends on India."  "I appeal to all of you today, design here, solve here, scale for everywhere. India innovates, and the world transforms," the Minister said.

Satellite communications today are expanding horizons, taking connectivity from land to sea to space.

The Satcom market today, across telecom and broadcasting, which is at close to $4 billion, will triple to almost $15 billion by 2033. At the heart of this whole revolution lies our people... India is going to be the world's largest digitally skilled force in the days to come," he said.

India's ambition extends beyond 5G, Scindia said, adding that the Bharat 6G Alliance aims for 10 per cent of patents, as standards are being set for 6G.

India today is a product nation, distinct from being a service nation, he further said.

"The Prime Minister's resolve with the PLI scheme (Production-Linked Incentive scheme) today has resulted in close to Rs 91,000 crore of new production, Rs 18,000 crore of exports and the creation of 30,000 new jobs," Scindia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

