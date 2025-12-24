Mixed resources to contribute 20-25% of 75-85 Gw RE capacity in FY26, FY27

Further, mixed-resource projects are expected to benefit from strengthening domestic supply chains for renewable generation equipment. In wind energy, a significant share of manufacturing and sourcing is already domestically anchored. Solar manufacturing is also scaling up, supported by policy measures such as the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and the production-linked incentive scheme.

That said, the growth outlook for renewable energy projects remains exposed to two key challenges for the sector. One, ramp-up of transmission infrastructure and, two, material delays in closing open PPAs for capacities awarded in the utility space.

Given the longer gestation period for transmission projects — nearly three years, compared with around two years for renewable generation — timely execution is critical to avoid connectivity delays and associated risks. Recognising the need to scale up transmission capacity, the government has significantly accelerated project awards, with the value of awarded projects nearly doubling to ₹1.5 trillion inFY25 from ₹0.7 trillion across FY23 and FY24. While this expansion lays the groundwork for a substantial rise in transmission capacity in the years ahead, it also elevates execution risks, as the unprecedented pace of rollout intensifies demands for land, equipment, and skilled manpower, increasing the risk of delays.