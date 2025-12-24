NHAI gets Sebi nod for RIIT as InvIT, to broaden public participation

State-owned NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said the Public InvIT aims to unlock the monetisation potential of the National Highway assets while creating a high-quality, long-term investment instrument primarily targeting retail and domestic investors.

The initiative marks an important step in broadening public participation in the National Highway infrastructure growth story, it added.

Earlier, NHAI had incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (RIIMPL) as the Investment Manager for the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT).