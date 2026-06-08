MNRE forms panel to review ALMM-II exemption requests for solar projects

MNRE sets up panel for case-by-case exemptions under domestic solar cell mandate Nandini Keshari New Delhi, 8 June

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has constituted an expert committee to examine

requests from developers of net metering and open access renewable energy projects for extensions for commissioning beyond May 31, 2026, under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List II for solar cells.

The committee comprises officials from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). It will be chaired by Sivakumar V Vepakomma, director, power system at Seci, with S K Dey, executive director at Ireda, and Jai Prakash, deputy director general at NISE as members. Pratik Prasun, deputy general manager at Seci, will serve as member convenor.

The ministry, in an office memorandum issued on Monday, also said decisions for projects with a solar capacity of 10 megawatts (Mw) or less will be taken by the senior-most secretary in the power, energy or renewable energy department of the respective state or Union Territory where the project is located. States must constitute a four-member expert committee within five working days of the memorandum’s issuance. This follows MNRE’s decision to reject blanket extensions for ALMM-II implementation, allowing extensions only on a case-by-case basis. It said field inspections may be conducted by the committee or other agencies depending on operational requirements, while the MNRE will make the final decision with the Secretary's approval.