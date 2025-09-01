Home / Industry / News / Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

India's new online gaming law banning RMG formats such as ludo, poker and rummy has forced companies including Games24x7 and Baazi Games to lay off large parts of their workforce

Firms such as Mobile Premier League, WinZO, Zupee, Paytm’s First Games, Head Digital Works and Gameskraft have suspended all RMG offerings on their platforms in compliance with the new law
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Employees of real money gaming (RMG) companies are facing layoffs after the new online gaming law banned all RMG formats such as ludo, poker and rummy. Gaming majors including Games24x7 and Baazi Games are in the process of laying off more than 50 per cent of their staff, sources said.
 
The layoffs follow a complete shutdown of the RMG business at several companies. This has prompted firms to introduce steep cost cuts even as they pivot to newer business ventures, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
 
Games24x7 has a workforce of more than 700 employees, while Baazi Games’ parent, Moonshine Technology, has over 200, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Baazi operated the online poker platform PokerBaazi.
 
“Layoffs were expected after online money gaming was banned. There may be further job cuts, starting with non-critical operations while retaining some parts of the technology function,” a source at one of the RMG firms said, requesting anonymity.
 
Games24x7 and Baazi Games did not respond to Business Standard’s request for comment till press time.
 
Last week, Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain ruled out the possibility of layoffs at his company.
 
Games24x7 has raised a total of $106 million in funding, according to Tracxn. Nazara Technologies, India’s only publicly listed gaming company, had acquired a 47.7 per cent stake in PokerBaazi’s parent Moonshine Technology for Rs 832 crore.
 
“More RMG companies are expected to hand pink slips to employees in the coming weeks,” a second source said.
 
Firms such as Mobile Premier League, WinZO, Zupee, Paytm’s First Games, Head Digital Works and Gameskraft have suspended all RMG offerings on their platforms in compliance with the new law.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, passed in August, prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country.
 
The law also prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

