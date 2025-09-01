Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Employees of real money gaming (RMG) companies are facing layoffs after the new online gaming law banned all RMG formats such as ludo, poker and rummy. Gaming majors including Games24x7 and Baazi Games are in the process of laying off more than 50 per cent of their staff, sources said.

The layoffs follow a complete shutdown of the RMG business at several companies. This has prompted firms to introduce steep cost cuts even as they pivot to newer business ventures, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Games24x7 has a workforce of more than 700 employees, while Baazi Games’ parent, Moonshine Technology, has over 200, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Baazi operated the online poker platform PokerBaazi.

“Layoffs were expected after online money gaming was banned. There may be further job cuts, starting with non-critical operations while retaining some parts of the technology function,” a source at one of the RMG firms said, requesting anonymity. Games24x7 and Baazi Games did not respond to Business Standard’s request for comment till press time. Last week, Dream11 co-founder Harsh Jain ruled out the possibility of layoffs at his company. Games24x7 has raised a total of $106 million in funding, according to Tracxn. Nazara Technologies, India’s only publicly listed gaming company, had acquired a 47.7 per cent stake in PokerBaazi’s parent Moonshine Technology for Rs 832 crore.