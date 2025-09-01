Home / Industry / News / Govt allows production of ethanol from sugarcane juice syrup, molasses

Govt allows production of ethanol from sugarcane juice syrup, molasses

India had restricted production in the current marketing year because of a drop in sugarcane supplies.
Sep 01 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
India has allowed production of ethanol from sugarcane juice, syrup and all types of molasses without any quantitative restriction in 2025/2026, the government said in a notification on Monday. 
First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

