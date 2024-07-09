Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Monthly prepaid ARPU crosses Rs 150 for the first time in Q4 FY24

Monthly prepaid ARPU crosses Rs 150 for the first time in Q4 FY24

Monthly prepaid ARPUs have consistently risen for more than six quarters, but the pace has been slow

telecom spectrum
Representative Picture
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) earned by Indian telecom operators for prepaid services crossed the Rs 150 mark for the first time in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24), latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows.

It reached Rs 150.7, up from Rs 149.5 in Q3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Monthly prepaid ARPUs have consistently risen for more than six quarters, but the pace has been slow.

However, monthly postpaid ARPUs reduced to Rs 187.85, after suddenly rising in the preceding quarter.

The faltering pace of rise in ARPUs in the premium category has worried telecom operators, who are increasingly trying to convert subscribers into postpaid users. While no official figures are available, postpaid users are expected to make up 12 per cent of India’s mobile subscriber base at FY24-end, according to a report released by Crisil last year.

Overall, monthly ARPU for wireless services rose by a slower 0.64 per cent over the quarter, to reach Rs 153.5 at Q4-end. The pace of sequential rise has slowed over the past 3-quarters now. The segment had seen ARPUs rising by 1.93 per cent and 2.76 per cent in the previous two quarters.

The impact of the latest tariff hike by telcos should be visible only from Q3FY25 onwards, analysts have said.


Prepaid ARPU crossed Rs 150, postpaid shrank in Q4 FY24

  Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Q2FY24 Q3FY24 Q4FY24
Overall wireless APRU 143.3 145.6 149.6 152.5 153.5
Prepaid 139.6 143.8 148 149.6 150.7
Postpaid 173.5 166.2 167.9 189.1 187.8
All figures are in Rs
Source: TRAI
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Submit monthly data on spam complaints, Trai tells telecom companies

Trai calls for reliable audience measurement system for radio, OTT, TV

Telcos dial into caller ID service trials to combat rising spam calls

Customers won't be charged for holding multiple SIMs, says Trai

Will you be charged for your phone number? Here is what Trai has said

Topics :TRAI telecom servicestelecom sector

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story