Morbi ceramic hub to be showcased as special zone at VGRC Kutch-Saurashtra

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is gearing up for the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Kutch-Saurashtra region, to be held in Rajkot on 11 and 12 January 2026, with various programmes across the state.

According to a press release, among these, Morbi district has emerged as a key pillar of India's ceramic economy, accounting for nearly 90% of Gujarat's total ceramic production and ranking second globally. Morbi has today emerged as an important centre of the ceramic industry in India and abroad. In the early days, traditional pottery was practiced here, producing earthen pots, lamps, roof tiles, and household clay utensils, said the release. The quality of the local clay and the skill of artisans gave Morbi's products a distinct identity. Subsequently, the wall clock industry was also established here.

With time, during the 1970-80s, the production of roof tiles and glazed tiles began, and gradually Morbi moved towards a modern ceramic industry. New technology, advanced machinery, and an entrepreneurial vision gave the city a new identity. Today, Morbi is globally renowned for the production of floor tiles, wall tiles, and vitrified tiles. Morbi's ceramic journey stands as an excellent example of progress rooted in tradition. As part of VGRC, a special showcase of the Morbi ceramic cluster will be presented, highlighting advanced ceramics, value-added products, energy-efficient technologies, and the progress of the new Ceramics Park. As per the release, the state government is proactively strengthening technology upgradation, automation, renewable energy adoption, waste recycling, and logistics support for industries.

Driven by the enterprise of Morbi's entrepreneurs, supportive government policies, and a strong commitment to quality, Morbi has emerged as a source of national pride in India's ceramic sector. The ceramic cluster of Morbi district is the world's second-largest cluster producing ceramic products. There are an estimated 1,200 ceramic units located in Morbi district, with a total annual production of approximately 60 lakh tonnes. These units provide direct and indirect employment to an estimated 9 lakh people. Over the last two years, extensive and effective financial assistance has been provided in Morbi district under various government assistance schemes of the state government, which is proving to be a significant step towards the district's social and economic empowerment. Under different industrial incentive schemes of the state government, during the last two financial years, assistance of more than Rs 115 crore has been directly extended to over 2,200 beneficiaries.

Through this assistance, citizens of Morbi district have received new opportunities for self-employment, industry, improvement in living standards, and progress towards self-reliance, clearly reflecting the state government's commitment to public welfare and its vision of holistic development, said the press release. Morbi's ceramic industry is becoming a strong identity of Gujarat and India in the global market. As per estimates, exports worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore were made from Morbi during the year 2024-25. Notably, Morbi alone contributes around 80 to 90 per cent of India's total ceramic exports. High-quality ceramic tiles and related products manufactured here are mainly exported to countries such as the United States, France, Germany, Oman, and Sri Lanka, clearly highlighting Morbi's global credibility and the strong position of the "Made in India - Made in Gujarat" brand.