More than Rs 3.85 trillion spent on coal imports last year: Govt data

The country spent more than Rs 3.85 lakh crore on coal imports last year, the government said on Thursday.

Though the share of coal import in total consumption came down from 26 per cent to 21 per cent in the last five years, India is importing more than 200 million tonnes (MT) of dry fuel every year, incurring huge foreign exchange outflow.

"The goal of coal ministry is to enhance coal production to ensure adequate availability of coal for fast growing economy of the country. As a result of efforts of the ministry, the share of imports in total consumption reduced from 26 per cent to to 21 per cent during last 5 years," it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it is deeply concerned about protecting forests and no coal mine has been auctioned by ignoring suggestions of the environment ministry.

For example, it said, the plea of Chhattisgarh to de-notify coal mines falling under Lemru Elephant Corridor has been accepted.

Areas beyond Lemru Elephant Corridor have also been considered for exemption on the request of the state government.

"Over 40 new coal blocks having about 10 per cent of reserve of Chhattisgarh has been decided to be kept out of coal mining," it said.

Nine coal mines falling in dense Hasdeo-Arand coal field have also been kept out for further round of auctions of coal blocks.

Similarly, the request of Tamil Nadu to exclude three lignite mines from further auction process has also been accepted. These decisions of Ministry of Coal clearly indicate our responsibility to protect forest areas despite industry demands to put them under auction, the ministry added.