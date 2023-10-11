Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters like ZEE, Sun TV

While certain media sectors, such as film exhibition, concluded the September quarter with record revenues, the broadcasting sector displayed a subdued operational performance. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) and Sun TV (Sun) are anticipated to experience a year-on-year decline in their advertising revenues for the quarter. In stark contrast, box office collections are projected to surpass the Rs 3,000 crore threshold, buoyed by a series of successful film releases.

Karan Taurani and Rounak Ray from Elara Securities (India) noted, "The broadcasting domain continues to grapple with challenges, as ad spending remains restrained, especially from consumer tech companies such as edtech, fintech, foodtech, and eCommerce. However, we foresee an advertising revenue resurgence in the latter half of FY24, propelled by the festive season and the 2023 Cricket World Cup."



For Q2FY24, Zee's advertising revenues are anticipated to decrease by 2.5 to 3 per cent, while Sun is projected to maintain a level similar to the previous year's quarter. IIFL Research highlighted that the recent surge in optimism hasn't manifested in tangible outcomes.

Analysts Balaji Subramanian and Siddharth Zabak observed that despite the 16 per cent year-on-year growth in 1Q advertising spends by IIFL's FMCG coverage universe, the majority was monopolised by the Indian Premier League, leaving General Entertainment Channels with lacklustre ad revenue. The year-on-year comparison for the September quarter is also skewed due to the later festive season.



Broadcasters' subscription revenue is predicted to undergo moderation sequentially, factoring in the full effects of the New Tariff Order 3.0. Both broadcasters are poised to witness a subscription growth of 5-7 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

However, there's a silver lining for these broadcasters: the substantial revenue from two successful films – "Gadar 2" and "Jailer." Nuvama Research commented on the stellar performance of "Jailer", produced by Sun Pictures, noting its remarkable success at the box office, which is expected to contribute Rs 200 crore to other operating revenues and enhance margins by 130 basis points sequentially and 490 basis points year-on-year.



Despite the anticipated stagnation in advertising revenues, Zee stands to benefit from a Rs 250 crore boost from "Gadar 2", produced and distributed by Zee Studios. Elara Research predicts a 380 basis point sequential improvement in its operating profit margins due to "Gadar 2", though a 300 basis point dip is anticipated year-on-year.

Nuvama Research remains optimistic about Sun's future prospects in ad revenues and subscriptions. The brokerage recommends a 'buy' rating on the stock, highlighting potential value from its IPL team. Prabhudas Lilladher Research also gives a 'buy' rating to Zee, citing the company's merger proceedings. However, any disruptions in the merger, the subsequent listing of the new entity, or the ongoing case against its promoters at the Securities Appellate Tribunal could influence the stock.