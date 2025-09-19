Home / Industry / News / MSMEs, startups urged to meet ₹50K cr defence exports target: MoS Defence

MSMEs, startups urged to meet ₹50K cr defence exports target: MoS Defence

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was addressing the inaugural of the three-day East Tech symposium here

MSME
Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, said, SIDM has been a significant support in our efforts. Our partnership with SIDM allows us to provide a platform where defence manufacturers, MSMEs, startups, and innovators from across the country have the opportunity to showcase their technologies and capabilities."
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday urged MSMEs and startups to work hard to meet the new target of Rs 50,000 cr defence exports.

He was addressing the inaugural of the three-day East Tech symposium here.

"The country's new target for defence exports is Rs 50,000 crore, and to achieve this goal, the country's MSMEs and startups will have to work hard. Today, 16,000 MSMEs are associated with the Ministry of Defence. This number should increase, and the youth of Jharkhand should also join, he said.

Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) said 175 exhibitors and 400-plus delegates were participating in the East Tech 2025, which shows their commitment to fulfilling the vision of making this country self-reliant and empowered.

Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, said, SIDM has been a significant support in our efforts. Our partnership with SIDM allows us to provide a platform where defence manufacturers, MSMEs, startups, and innovators from across the country have the opportunity to showcase their technologies and capabilities."  The defence technology exhibition East Tech 2025 commenced on Friday at the Khelgaon stadium, Ranchi.

Jointly organised by the Eastern Command and the SIDM, East Tech 2025 serves as the vital platform for showcasing and integrating state-of-the-art indigenous technologies aimed at overcoming operational challenges in the Eastern Theatre and across the Indian Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BharatGen to build trillion-parameter LLM with ₹900 cr IndiaAI Mission

Premium

ITC to continue Nepal investment plans in FMCG and hotels: Sanjiv Puri

Distributors seek relief on cess credit blockage under new 40% GST slab

SC judge recuses from Vedanta PIL, matter on financial lapses to new bench

CEA Nageswaran warns of tough trade-offs in India's energy transition

Topics :MSMEsStartupsDefence ExportsDefence

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story