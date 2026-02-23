Associate Sponsors

Rajasthan government unveils Homestay Scheme 2026 to boost tourism

New policy eases licensing, raises room limit and aims to boost rural tourism, self-employment and local incomes across the state

Rajasthan, one of the most famous destinations, recorded a 9.74 per cent increase in the number of visitors as compared to the previous year.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:26 PM IST
The state tourism department of Rajasthan has launched a simplified 'Rajasthan Homestay (Paying Guest House) Scheme – 2026'.
 
Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Praveen Gupta, said that the Homestay Scheme 2026 is a significant initiative aimed at promoting tourism development, rural income growth, and self-employment.
 
Rajasthan, one of the most famous destinations, recorded a 9.74 per cent increase in the number of visitors as compared to the previous year.  According to the released data, a total of over 25.44 crore tourists visited Rajasthan in 2025. Of these, over 25.25 crore were domestic travellers.
 
Gupta said that this homestay scheme is expected to further boost tourist inflow in the state. The scheme aims to strengthen the rural economy and promote small-scale enterprises. The licensing process has been simplified, making approvals digital and faster.
 
“While previously requiring multiple departmental permissions and extensive paperwork to open a homestay, a single-window system, fewer documents, and easier registration have been introduced in the scheme,” he added.
 
“Under this scheme, residents can make a few rooms in their homes or properties available for tourists to stay. Homeowners will now be able to open and operate homestay units more easily, enabling small investors, rural families, and women entrepreneurs to benefit from a direct involvement in tourism,” Gupta said.
 
This, he said, will provide a source of income for residents and allow tourists to experience local culture. Rural and family tourism will gain a new impetus, boosting tourism and employment in the state.
 
Under the 2026 policy, the maximum number of rooms allowed per residential unit has been increased from five to eight, while a maximum bed capacity has been set at 24. The earlier requirement mandating that the property owner or a family member reside on the premises has been removed. Homestay units can now be operated by the owner, lessee, or a designated caretaker appointed as per prescribed guidelines, ensuring greater operational flexibility and business efficiency.
 
 “If the owner or lessee does not reside on the premises, a designated caretaker can be appointed in accordance with the guidelines. This will ensure both operational flexibility and business efficiency,” he said.
 
Registrations under the scheme will be processed through local offices of the Tourism Department  to strengthen decentralised implementation. Homeowners in rural areas can also register at their nearest Tourist Reception Centres (TRCs).
 
Under the plan, each homestay will operate within a fully residential complex. Each rented room will have an attached bathroom, toilet, adequate water and electricity supply, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety standards. Parking facilities and waste disposal systems must adhere to local authority regulations.
 
Additionally, maintaining a guest register for at least seven years and reporting details of foreign visitors to the relevant authorities will be mandatory under the scheme.
 

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

